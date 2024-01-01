Imran Khan's party to approach election tribunals against poll disqualification

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to move election tribunals in the country a day after nomination papers of most of the party candidates were rejected. The list of rejected candidates includes Imran Khan as well.

Pakistani news outlet Dawn quoted PTI's central information secretary Raoof Hasan who said that all rejections will be challenged. He added that the appeals will first be made to election tribunals as per procedure and other options will be explored later.

“The candidates have collected the certified copies of ‘rejection decisions’ from respective ROs on Sunday and will begin filing appeals with the appellate tribunals from today,” he said, as quoted by Dawn.

Elections in Pakistan are due on February 8.

Khan is currently in jail. He is facing a barrage of legal cases which he and his party say are politically motivated and have been filed to prevent him from contesting the election.

PTI turned in Khan's nomination papers last week.

There is an "agenda", PTI alleges

PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan said on Sunday (December 31, 2023) that nomination papers of "90 to 95 per cent" of PTI candidates were rejected.

He told AFP that there was an "agenda" to prevent PTI from contesting the elections.

"All tactics are being tried for this purpose but, under any circumstances, we will not leave the political ground and will not boycott the elections," he said.

Hasan Askari, a political analyst, told AFP that such widespread action against a single party was "unprecedented".

"This is the first time in the country's history that a political party has been excluded from the electoral process on such a large scale even before the election," he said.

State institutions want to keep PTI from contesting polls "at any cost" and "the chances of PTI getting relief are very slim", he added.