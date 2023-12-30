Pakistan: Son of UN-designated terrorist gearing up for elections, India slams

New Delhi has slammed Pakistan for mainstreaming extremists in local politics after reports emerged that the son of a UN-designated terrorist had entered the political fray ahead of general elections next year.

As per media reports, the son of UN-proscribed terrorist Hafiz Saeed, Talha Saeed, is looking to contest elections slated to be held in February 2024.

India has condemned this development, warning it could have severe ramifications for regional security.

“The mainstreaming of radical terrorist outfits in Pakistan is nothing new and has been a part of the state policy for a long time. Such developments have serious implications for the security of our region. We will of course continue to monitor all developments that have implications on our national security,’’ Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

India seeking Hafiz Saeed’s extradition

This development comes at a time when India is seeking Hafiz Saeed’s extradition from India, who is believed to be one of the emain masterminds behind the 2008 Mumbai Attacks.

On Hafiz Saeed, the MEA said, “We have conveyed a request, along with relevant supporting documents, to the government of Pakistan to extradite him to India to face trial in a particular case.’’

Pakistan’s denial

Expectedly, Islamabad denied India’s request, citing the lack of any bilateral treaty governing such extraditions.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said, “Pakistan has received a request from the Indian authorities, seeking extradition of Hafiz Saeed in a so-called money laundering case.”

The spokesperson added, “It’s pertinent to note that no bilateral extradition treaty exists between Pakistan and India.”

About Talha Saeed

Talha Saeed is also designated as a terrorist by India since last year.

He is a senior leader of leader of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and head of its cleric wing.

Talha has been actively involved in the recruitment, fund collection, planning and execution of attacks by LeT in India and on Indian interests in Afghanistan.