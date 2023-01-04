Imran Khan was shot at from four sites, says probe team

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) investigating the assassination attempt on former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has said that the former premier was shot at from four different sites. The JIT has also said that three more shooters, in addition to the one who has been arrested, were involved in the attack.

Imran Khan is chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. He was shot at on November 3 when he, along with his supporters, was standing on a container-mounted truck in Wazirabad area. At the time, Khan was leading a long march to press for his demand for snap polls.

"Shots were fired by three unknown shooters, from unknown weapons from a considerable height other than the gun attack carried out by the suspect, Naveed Meher, arrested from the spot," the Dawn newspaper reported quoting a member of the JIT on Tuesday.

The JIT, led by Lahore Police chief Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, said Khan was hit by three bullets on the container-mounted-truck during the protest rally. A total of 13 people had suffered bullet injuries during the attack.

The JIT also pinpointed "some mismanagement" in the security arrangements at the PTI's rally.

Home Minister of Pakistan Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema said earlier that the attack on Imran Khan was an "organised one and well-thought-out conspiracy".

Naveed is a "trained assassin" and he was present at the crime scene with his accomplices, the minister said.

He said Naveed also failed a polygraph test. Naveed had told police he wanted to kill Khan as music was played during Azan time during his rally.

(With inputs from agencies)

