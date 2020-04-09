Imran Khan warns situation 'can further deteriorate' as coronavirus tally reaches 4,457

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned that the situation due to coronavirus pandemic "can further deteriorate" and "hospitals may not be able to cope" with the increasing number of COVID-19 patients, as authorities on Thursday reported 340 new cases, taking the tally to 4,414.

The Ministry of National Health Services reported that the number of patients in worst-hit Punjab province was 2,214, Sindh 1,128, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 560, Gilgit-Baltistan 213, Balochistan 212, Islamabad 102 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 28.

According to the ministry, 64 people have died due to the infection, including five in one day. A total of 689 people have recovered. Thirty-one people are in critical condition.

The country is making frantic efforts to tackle the pandemic.

Khan has again warned the people to follow official guidelines on self-isolation or the virus would spread further.

He, however, defended his decision to not impose a total lockdown, saying over 50 million people were below the poverty line in the country and they could die of hunger if such a step is taken.