Imran Khan says a second military officer was behind 'execution plan', threatens to disclose his name

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has threatened to reveal the name of a second military officer who he says monitored the assassination attempt from the control room along with Major General Faisal Naseer. Khan was shot in the leg after a man opened fire during his anti-government rally in the Wazirabad area of Punjab province on Thursday.

Khan has alleged that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Naseer were involved in the attack on his life. He tweeted that he will reveal the name of another officer who was with Naseer in the control room from 12 pm to 5 pm. Naseer is the chief of the counterintelligence wing of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

“I will also disclose the name of the second officer who was sitting with Maj General Faisal in the control room from around 12 noon to 5 pm monitoring the execution of the plot (on Nov 3),” Khan tweeted.

Khan compared the attack on him with the killing of former Punjab governor Salman Taseer in 2011 by a religious extremist.

“I had discovered the assassination plot hatched against me almost two months ago & exposed it in public rallies in RYK (Rahim Yar Khan) on September 24 & Mianwali on October 7. Wazirabad assassination attempt followed the script," Khan said.

An FIR was lodged by the Punjab police after being directed by the Supreme Court to do so within 24 hours of the order. The FIR was registered but it did not name the three suspects Khan said were behind the attack. Earlier, the FIR wasn't being registered as Khan was not ready to drop the name of Naseer from it. This is when the Supreme Court intervened.

Khan underwent surgery for bullet injuries at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital and was discharged on Sunday. He is currently at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore and has been advised rest for four to six weeks.

(With inputs from agencies)