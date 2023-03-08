Imran Khan 'most popular leader' in Pakistan: Gallup survey

In a study titled Public Pulse Report released by Gallup Pakistan on Monday (March 6), 61 per cent of Pakistanis have a "positive impression" of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, while just 36 per cent do so of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

A total of 2,000 people from all four provinces, including urban and rural regions, participated in the survey.

It said that at with a 95 per cent confidence level, the error margin for such a poll was around 3 to 4 per cent.

Imran had a favourable rating from 61 per cent of the people, while 37 per cent gave him a negative rating, according to the research. Furthermore, he had the greatest approval ratings of any politician from the provinces, with 29 per cent from Punjab, 28 per cent from Sindh, and 14 per cent from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on the other hand, had a bad rating from 65% of Pakistanis while just 32 per cent gave him a favourable rating. Nonetheless, Punjabis gave him higher ratings than residents of other regions.

Over three out of five people (59 per cent) rated his brother Nawaz negatively, compared to 36 per cent who rated him favourably. Additionally, respondents from KP evaluated the PML-N supremo more adversely than citizens from other provinces.

Regarding PPP Chairman Bilawal, just 36 per cent of respondents gave him a favourable rating while 57 per cent were unfavourable. He had the highest approval ratings from Sindh out of all the provinces.

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, however, was evaluated unfavourably by 61 per cent while 34 pe cent gave her a favourable rating. In contrast to other provinces, "people from Punjab regard her in a favourable light," according to the study.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the head of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), was rated negatively by 57 per cent of respondents while receiving just 31 per cent of favourable responses. 67 per cent of people had negative opinions of former president Asif Ali Zardari, while 27 per cent had favourable opinions.

“Since 2022, Zardari has gained a more favourable opinion amongst the Public Pulse Report population. However, people from Punjab gave him the most negative ratings, followed by KP and then Sindh,” the survey said.