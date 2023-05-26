Imran Khan ‘mentally unstable’ and drug abuser, must be kept in museum: Pak health minister

Pakistan’s Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel on Friday claimed that Imran Khan was “mentally unstable” and his urine samples indicated that he was a drug abuser. Citing Khan’s medical reports, Patel alleged that his urine sample revealed findings of toxic chemicals, like “alcohol and cocaine.”

Patel was speaking at a press conference following the issuance of Khan’s medical reports after his samples were taken at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. Khan’s medical report “a public document”: Patel Abdul Qadir Patel said that Imran Khan’s medical report was a “public document” which must be shown to the nation. He stated, “This is your prime minister about whom a five-member panel of senior doctors is saying that his mental stability is questionable. There was some inappropriate gesture.

“The medical report is saying that when we talked to Imran for a long time, his actions were not that of a fit man,” he was quoted by Dawn as saying.

Watch: Imran Khan's troubles grows further: Imran Khan and wife Bushra Bibi put on no-fly list × Pakistan’s health minister further claimed that there was no fracture in Imran Khan’s leg, while he “went around with a plaster on his leg for five to six months”.

“Have you ever seen anyone having himself plastered for a wound on the skin or muscle?” Patel asked. Imran Khan must be kept in museum: Patel While referring to Khan as a narcissist, Patel said that the former prime minister must be kept in a museum. “Being a narcissist, he is insistent on his lies and calls them the truth. This narcissist has been inciting people and diverting the youth to the wrong path,” he added.

Imran Khan’s medical reports are made public amid a crackdown on PTI, its leaders and workers across Pakistan after May 9 violence. The nationwide protests saw Khan’s supporters vandalise public and private properties, including several military installations.

While official figures estimate the violence left 10 people dead, PTI claims more than 40 of its supporters lost their lives that day due to firing by security personnel.