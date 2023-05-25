Pakistan political crisis: Imran Khan says ready to step aside if it's beneficial for country

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday (May 24) that he was ready to step aside if those in power could convince his party- the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that it would be beneficial for Pakistan. Addressing the country, Khan said he would give another chance to dialogue and constitute a committee on Thursday for talks with the ruling government to guide out of the prevailing crisis, according to local media.

“I am making this committee and I say two things: If they tell the committee that they have a solution and the Country can function better without me. Or they tell the committee what benefit Pakistan will gain from holding elections in October,” Khan said, adding he would continue his struggle, was prepared to get arrested and that the crackdown would make the PTI more popular. Imran Khan's appeal to SC judges; says Pak becoming 'banana republic' The former prime minister also urged the Supreme Court judges to save democracy in Pakistan and said, "You are our last hope."

"Supreme Court judges, the nation is looking at you and your unity is very important for the public. It is up to you now to save this country and take a stand for it because Pakistan is becoming a banana republic," he added, the news agency Press Trust of India reported.

Imran Khan's appeals come amid several PTI leaders resigning from the party, with former information and broadcasting minister Fawad Chaudhry becoming the latest to quit the party. More than two dozen leaders have already stepped down from the PTI with Khan pointing out on Wednesday that senior leaders were being pressurised to resign.

"This is a crackdown that I have never seen in the history of Pakistan before," Khan also said. Govt mulling ban on PTI: Pak defence minister Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the PTI could be banned as its members attacked the very basis of the state.

"It is under consideration to ban PTI. The PTI has attacked the very basis of the state, that never happened before. It can't be tolerated," Defence Minister Asif said in a televised address.

