Government mulling banning Imran Khan's PTI, says Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in a televised address on Wednesday said former prime minister Imran Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party could be banned.

Asif said the government is considering the proposition as PTI and its members had attacked the "very basis of the state".

"It is under consideration to ban PTI," said Asif, adding, "The PTI has attacked the very basis of the state, that never happened before. It can't be tolerated," he added.

Talking about the violence that erupted in the aftermath of Imran's arrest earlier this month, Asif said, “Whatever happened on May 9 wasn’t spontaneous. It was pre-planned, so in this background there are chances we consider the ban.”

However, he added no decision had been taken so far. After Asif's statement, Senator Syed Ali Zafar, one of Imran's lawyers told reporters, “If such a step is taken I am sure this court will cancel it instantly.”

Experts have warned that Asif's statement has the potential of deepening the political divide in the country further. If the government does go ahead with the decision, it could set the stage for a civil war.

