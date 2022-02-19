Imran Khan govt surrendered country's economic control to IMF: Pak Opposition

Pakistani leader and Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq has lashed out at Imran Khan government for destroying every institution over the last three-and-a-half years, and said that the surrender of the country's economic control to the IMF and the world money lenders is a disastrous tsunami for the country.

The PTI government is the worst in the country's history, which devalued the national currency by over 58 per cent without the country fighting any war or undergoing any emergency," reported the News International quoting Sirajul Haq. "Imran promised to build 5 million homes, but instead made millions of people homeless. He promised to liberate the country of IMF, but instead given the State Bank under its control," he said.

The JI leader made these remarks while addressing the third sit-in at Gujranwala of Pakistan's Punjab province, in connection with the proposed 101 sit-ins planned against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government of Imran Khan, according to the publication.

Notably, on February 15, the Pakistan government had hiked the prices of fuel by Rs 12.03. Meanwhile, an Opposition leader and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) President Shehbaz Sharif held a secret meeting with PTI's influential leader Jehangir Khan Tareen to discuss the strategy to oust PM Imran Khan from power, as per The News international.

PMLN chief Shehbaz Sharif has formed a committee to move a no-confidence motion against Pakistan."Shehbaz Sharif has formed a committee," The News International reported citing sources. It added that the Leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has been made the head of the committee and will mobilise people to bring a no-confidence motion in Punjab.

Earlier, opposition parties like Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the allies of Imran Khan - Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) are setting aside their differences to ouster 'Kaptaan' (Imran Khan), reported Dawn.

While PPP and PML-N have announced separate long marches on Islamabad with the former`s starting on February 27 and the latter's March 23. Both parties have not yet confirmed whether they will stage a sit-in after reaching the capital, as noted by Dawn.