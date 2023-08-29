Imran Khan finally gets relief now but his time in jail was not bad either

Special arrangements were made for the former prime minister in Attock jail, right from serving delicious chicken and mutton cooked in desi ghee to providing a special comfortable bed and chair.

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday (August 29) suspended former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s three-year jail sentence in the Toshakhana case (state gifts). It means that the Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman will soon be set free; although he won’t be able to fight the upcoming national elections until his sentence is completely annulled.

Imran may have gotten the final relief from the court now, but his time in jail wasn’t that miserable at all.

In fact, according to media reports, he was getting five-star facilities in Attock Jail of Punjab too. Special arrangements were made for the former prime minister, right from serving delicious chicken and mutton cooked in desi ghee to providing a special comfortable bed and chair.

Imran got special treatment in jail

According to New Day Express, the Attock jail authorities made sure Imran gets to enjoy his stay in the barrack as much as possible. The jail administration made the toilet bigger in size.

The washroom was adorned with amenities like a shower, tissue holder, towels and other things that are not available to common inmates. Also, a large sink was installed to let the PTI chief wash clothes with ease.

At least 53 personnel were deployed to provide Imran Khan security inside the jail premises. Not only that, according to his wishes, he was served special chicken and mutton twice a week.

Khan also got a comfortable bed, pillows, a chair and a special mat. A cooler was also installed to let Imran sleep in peace during hot nights. Before sleeping, he was also given some books to read.

Imran’s party claims former PM got ‘B-class’ treatment

Contrary to reports emerging in Pakistan media, Imran Khan’s own party says the PTI chief was actually offered ‘B-class’ treatment.

Dawn reported Imran’s lawyer as saying, “The prison authorities were kept “absolutely in the dark” about the plan to shift Imran Khan to Attock Jail.”

Khan’s aide on legal affairs Naeem Haider said the prison had been turned into a no-go area and Khan was not even allowed to meet his supporters and lawyers.

PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan said that the legal team was not allowed to meet Imran Khan as the jail administration “straight away refused to allow a meeting”.