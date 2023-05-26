Imran, his loyalists orchestrated May 9 violence: Intel report

A Pakistan intelligence agency has apprised the prime minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government that Imran Khan colluded in orchestrating the violence that ensued on 9-10th of May that took place following the arrest of the former prime minister, as per local media outlet The News International. The report suggested that Imran conspired to the attacks well before the day of the protests by acting hand in glove with his loyalists only. It added that the former prime minister did not reveal his plans to all the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.

In order to mobilise demonstrators, Imran Khan's loyalists, which are named in the intelligence report, gave instructions to the party cadres. Citing sources within PTI, the intelligence report sheds light on how Imran allegedly gave particular commands to target pre-selected venues in case of his arrest.

On the day of the protests, Pakistani politician who served as Federal Minister for Communications, Murad Saeed passed on the specifics given by Imran Khan to the party leaders via his tweets. Imran Khan refutes all claims However, it is to be noted that the former PM has refuted all claims of him being involved in planning out the attacks that killed several Pakistanis. He upheld that PTI has always held peaceful protests and adhered to the rule of law in the country.

Not only that, Imran Khan also urged for an independent investigation into the attacks and asked for perpetrators to be brought to justice. Replying to a query by The News International over the intel report, PTI’s spokesperson Sadaqat Ali Abbasi who is PTI leader from Rawalpindi denied all the leveled accusations and said that peaceful protests were carried out in front of the Rawalpindi Press Club at Liaquat Bagh.

The intel report names Dr Yasmin Rashid, Hammad Azhar and Awn Abbas Buppi in Punjab, Ali Zaidi in Sindh, Ali Nawaz Awan in Islamabad and Qasim Suri in Balochistan and Murad Saeed and Omar Ayub in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The report points out a range of allegations against the former premiere. It includes international collusion to oust him from power, conspiracies by the country’s intelligence agencies, and spreading hatred against the country's military and senior leadership on social media platforms.

Imran Khan, as per the intel, "thoughtfully attempted" to taint the image of senior army officers, including the Chief of Army Staff, DG ISI, and DG-C.