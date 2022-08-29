IMF greenlights revival of Pakistan loan programme

Pakistan's Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Monday (August 29) that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had approved an agreement to revive a massive loan programme for Pakistan. The development has come just when the country is grappling with devastating monsoon floods. The floods have worsened the economic crisis.

"We should now be getting the 7th & 8th tranche of $1.17 billion," Miftah Ismail said on Twitter.

Alhamdolillah the IMF Board has approved the revival of our EFF program. We should now be getting the 7th & 8th tranche of $1.17 billion. I want to thank the Prime Minister @CMShehbaz for taking so many tough decisions and saving Pakistan from default. I congratulate the nation. — Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) August 29, 2022 ×

The original $6-billion bailout package with the International Monetary Fund was signed by former prime minister Imran Khan in 2019, but repeatedly stalled when his government reneged on agreed reforms on subsidies and failed to significantly improve tax collection.

The new agreement has come after months of austerity measures by government led by Shehbaz Sharif. The measures are deeply unpopular with the Pakistani public. Sharif government has effectively eliminated fuel subsidies.

The government reached an agreement with IMF staff last month to restart the suspended aid package.

The board of the Washington-based crisis lender also was considering a request to extend the package through June 2023 and add about $1 billion to the total.

Also Read | International aid reaches flood-stricken Pakistan; death toll crosses 1000-mark

The IMF had not yet issued a statement on its decision.

The latest disbursement would bring the total received under the Extended Fund Facility from the IMF to just over $4 billion.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE