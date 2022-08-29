International aid reaches flood-stricken Pakistan; death toll crosses 1000-mark

Thousands of people were stranded in Pakistan on Monday as a result of widespread flooding brought on by the "monster monsoons" that have killed more than 1,000 people this summer. The military and volunteers are frantically attempting to evacuate them, and international aid has finally started pouring in. With the arrival of cargo planes bearing tents, food, and other everyday necessities from Turkey and the United Arab Emirates into Islamabad, the international rush to help the impoverished country is underway. The National Disaster Management Authority has been sending trucks to various regions of the nation with tents, food, and water to areas severely hit by the floods.

After officials requested assistance from other countries, they were one of the countries that promised to assist Pakistan in resolving the problem.

So far, 33 million Pakistanis have been impacted, nearly 1 million homes have been damaged, and at least 1,061 people have been killed as a result of the unusually severe monsoon rains that caused flash floods throughout the nation.

The destruction this year, according to Pakistani authorities, is worse than that of 2010, when floods claimed 1,700 lives. The country's military head, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, stated on Sunday that the recovery process could take years.

In a statement last week, the United Nations announced that it had set aside $3 million for U.N. relief organizations and their partners in Pakistan to respond to the floods. This money will be used for services in flood-affected areas related to health, nutrition, food security, water, and sanitation, with a focus on the most vulnerable.

Scientists and Senator Sherry Rehman of Pakistan, who also serves as that nation's climate minister, claim that this year's heavy rains in Pakistan were mostly brought on by climate change, which also resulted in forest fires.

However, some claim that Pakistan's government has no desire to construct new dams and water reservoirs.

All four of the nation's provinces have been impacted by the exceptional monsoon season. Rescue efforts are challenging since more than 150 bridges have been devastated by floods, and many highways have been washed away.

