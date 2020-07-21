How China saved Nepali PM KP Sharma Oli's chair

For now, it seems that Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli have manged to save his chair. Reports say a split in Nepal's ruling party has been averted.

Some claims also suggest that Oli is close to deal with Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Thoughout the month, we have seen China's ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi in action. Hou has a lot of controversies under her name.

The Nepal Communist Party was born out of a marriage between the parties of Oli and Dahal and China stitched the alliance.

China has gone extra miles to save an alliance, even, when the people of Nepal have called China out for meddling in its politics. There were protests too with people coming out in streets. Nepali newspapers also questioned the role of Chinese ambassador.

Hou was seen attending political meetings, thereby breaking the diplomatic code of conduct.

China remained brazen about the entire affair.

The press in Nepal spoke to the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy and asked him about the objective of the ambassador's meeting.

The ambassador "didn't wish to see the NCP in trouble and wished its leaders would resolve their differrence and stay united."

This is not the first time Hou has intereferred in Nepal's domestic politics.

In May, she had held a number of meetings and the purpose of those were to save the ruling party from splitting.

China has once again manged to avert a breakup. However, the truce seems temporary.

Another report from Nepal says Dahal has ruled out an early convention of the party, adding there are "various issues" that still need to be sorted out.

Allegedly, Dahal was criticised after reports came out that he has reached a deal with Oli. It said members of his own faction are unhappy as they wanted Oli to step down.

It clearly seems that the deal seems uneasy and may not last the test of time.

