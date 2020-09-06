Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin works for ISI, Pakistan admits on paper

It's no secret that Pakistan shelters terrorists and foments terrorist activities in South Asia and beyond. But it has long been denying active involvement of government agencies. Now, a Pakistani document procured by Indian intelligence has yet again made the claim hollow. The document issued by Directorate of Intelligence of Pakistan government has a mention that Syed Salahuddin, chief of terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen indeed works for Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). ISI has been found by Indian intelligence agencies to be facilitating terror activities.

What's mentioned in the document?

The document mentions that Syed Salahuddin was the bonafide official of Directorate of Intelligence. The letter also mentions that Syed Salahuddin worked for the ISI. This establishes clear link between terrorists and ISI.

The document says that Syed Salahuddin had been "security cleared" and that he should not be "unnecessarily" stopped at checkpoints.

Does this create more trouble for Pakistan globally?

It most certainly will make Pakistan's position weak at Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is global money laundering and terror financing watchdog. It has its eyes set on Pakistan due to its track record of financing terrorism.

Pakistan is already in the Grey-list of FATF and faces inclusion in the Black-list. Inclusion in Black-list will put many tough economic sanctions on Pakistan. The country cannot afford to get black-listed as such economic sanctions will drag its already weak economy into deeper trouble.

Pakistan's performance in plugging terror financing channels will be up for review in October. The revelation about Syed Salahuddin and Pakistan's own admission of international terrorist Dawood Ibrahim staying in Karachi is sure to make its position in the eyes of FATF.