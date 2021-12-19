Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai slams Pakistani 'propaganda' on Afghanistan

Former Afghanistan president Hamid Karzai on Sunday lashed out at Pakistan and called out what he said was "obvious propaganda against Afghanistan". Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in his speech at the summit of Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC), said that Pakistan faced threat from Islamic State in Afghanistan.

Karzai said that IS has threatened Afghanistan from Pakistan.

In response to Imran Khan's address at the summit Karzai said Pakistan "should not intervene in Afghanistan’s internal affairs and should avoid speaking on behalf of Afghanistan at international forums."

Pakistan's support to terrorists and terror organisation has been a well-established thing worldwide.

"if the Afghan government fails to counter-terrorism, other countries may face spillover," said Imran Khan during his speech.

Also Read | At OIC, Pakistan warns of 'grave consequences' from Afghan economic crisis

Khan said that owing to a dearth of resources, if the Afghan government remained unable to counter terrorism, other countries may also face its spillover impact, reported Geo News.

He made these remarks during his keynote address at the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) being held in Islamabad.

Mentioning the presence of the Islamic State in Afghanistan, the prime minister said the only way to handle the terror outfit was a stable Afghanistan. He said the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) was capable of carrying out international attacks, reported Geo News.

"The only way to handle the terror outfit is a stable Afghanistan," said Khan.

Afghanistan is currently facing economic crisis as its global assets abroad, mainly in US, have been frozen after Taliban rose to power. Even after 100 days of being in power, Taliban government has not gained worldwide recognition. International Monetary Fund (IMF) has suspended its ties with Afghanistan

Imran Khan in his speech also underscored the need for humanitarian aid to Kabul and said that if the world failed to act in a timely manner, Afghanistan could potentially become the "biggest man-made disaster."

Highlighting the collapsing hospitals, education sector, and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the prime minister called for the world to take immediate action as Afghanistan was heading towards chaos, reported Geo News.

"Unless action is taken immediately, Afghanistan is heading for chaos. When it cannot pay salaries to public servants, doctors and nurses, any government is going to collapse. But chaos suits no one. It certainly does not suit the United States," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)