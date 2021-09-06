Fight for Panjshir Valley: What we know so far

Claims and counterclaims are rife in Afghanistan on the reported takeover of Panjshir valley by Taliban.

While Taliban say it had taken control of the area, the resistance forces dug their heels in. Pictures have emerged, appearing to show Taliban fighters standing in front of key buildings in the area.

Here is what we know so far.

The leader of the Afghan opposition group in the valley located north of Kabul on Monday called for a "national uprising" against the Taliban.

Watch: Taliban takes complete control of Panjshir province

"Wherever you are, inside or outside, I call on you to begin a national uprising for the dignity, freedom, and prosperity of our country," National Resistance Front (NRF) commander Ahmad Shah Massoud said in an audio message sent to the media.

Earlier, Taliban in a statement said that Panjshir province has come under the "complete control of the Islamic Emirate".

That statement came even as NRF leader Ahmad Massoud said that he was ready for talks with the Taliban.

NRF said it will continue fighting even after the Taliban's announcement, asserting it was present in "strategic positions" across Panjshir.

"The struggle against the Taliban and their partners will continue," it said.

Reports citing local resistance leaders said Pakistani drones attacked Panjshir ahead of its reported fall.

The drone attacks, if they happened, would amount to Pakistan helping the Taliban defeat the resistance forces in Panjshir.

NRF spokesman Fahim Dashty, a familiar face who used to give updates to media about the resistance fight, was killed during the fighting at Panjshir Valley, along with Gen Abdul Wudod Zara.

The rugged mountain valley has limited entry points and its geography offers a natural military advantage as defending units can use high positions to effectively target attacking forces.