Explained: Why is Pakistan asking 1.7 million Afghan nationals to leave its territory?

Pakistan has begun a nationwide crackdown on undocumented immigrants, potentially impacting nearly two million people, particularly Afghan nationals residing in the country.

This decision has led to tens of thousands of Afghan migrants attempting to leave Pakistan, fearing arrest or forced expulsion.

The move comes as Pakistan's Interior Ministry announced that all foreign nationals living in the country without legal status had 28 days to leave voluntarily or face deportation.

November 1 was set as the last day for undocumented immigrants to leave Pakistan.

Targeted measures and growing exodus

In response to this announcement, there has been a surge of Afghan refugees heading towards the border crossings, desperately seeking to repatriate to Afghanistan and evade potential deportation.

This exodus has been particularly notable in Karachi's Sohrab Goth area, one of Pakistan's largest Afghan settlements.

Here, a bus service operator told Reuters that he had increased the frequency of services to cope with the escalating departures.

Prior to this announcement, he operated only one bus per week, but now, the demand has surged, requiring four to five buses per week.

What are the reasons behind the forced exodus

The decision to crack down on undocumented immigrants, particularly Afghan nationals, is multifaceted.

Pakistan has faced an upsurge in terror attacks, with the government linking a significant number of these attacks to Afghan nationals.

The rising number of terrorist incidents prompted the Pakistani government to address the issue. The interior ministry issued the ultimatum for all undocumented migrants to leave voluntarily or face deportation.

Pakistan has reported a total of 24 suicide attacks in the country since the beginning of the year, with 14 of these attacks being attributed to Afghan nationals.

Data from the South Asian Terrorism Portal reveals that the country has experienced 418 terror attacks in the current year, an increase from the previous year's total of 365 attacks.

This rising threat has raised concerns about Pakistan's security.

Additionally, the Pakistani government has accused the Taliban government in Afghanistan of providing safe haven to militant groups responsible for these attacks.

The Pakistani Taliban (TTP), in particular, has been cited as an organization that enjoys the Taliban's support in Afghanistan. This situation has led to strained relations between Pakistan and the Afghan government.

Economic challenges and job displacement

While security concerns have driven the crackdown, Pakistan is also grappling with its most severe economic crisis.

The country is experiencing soaring inflation, with rates reaching as high as 31.4 per cent, leading to a significant increase in the cost of essential goods and food items.

In this context, many Pakistanis believe that Afghan nationals are taking away job opportunities, exacerbating unemployment and economic hardships.

Pakistan hopes that by deporting nearly two million Afghan nationals, it can alleviate unemployment and provide a boost to the country's economy.

This measure is part of Pakistan's broader strategy to address its economic challenges and political objectives, with the deportation of Afghan nationals serving as both a security and economic move.

Some experts also suggest that Pakistan's action aims to exert pressure on the Afghan government in Kabul, seeking to compel it to meet certain demands and take measures to contain the activities of militant groups that pose a threat to Pakistan's security.

Also watch | Pakistan authorises the arrest of illegal foreign nationals, as the deadline expires How has the Taliban responded?

The Taliban government in Afghanistan has expressed its discontent with Pakistan's decision to deport Afghan nationals, deeming it "unacceptable."

The Taliban government has asserted that Afghan refugees have no involvement in Pakistan's security problems and should be tolerated.

The deportation of Afghan nationals has added complexity to the already intricate relationship between Pakistan and the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

Internationally, this move has drawn concern from human rights organizations and the United Nations.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has warned that the deportation policy could trigger a "human rights catastrophe."

Other human rights watchdogs have criticized Pakistan's decision to force asylum-seekers to leave, particularly given the dire circumstances in Afghanistan.

Many Afghan asylum seekers include former government employees, activists, journalists, and others who face threats, torture, and detention by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Future of Pakistan's deportation policy

Pakistan has reiterated its commitment to implementing the deportation policy, despite international and domestic criticism.

The government has established deportation centers across the country, indicating its determination to detain and repatriate Afghan nationals.

In addition to arresting foreigners without proper documentation, authorities plan to move them to temporary centers where they will receive basic necessities such as medical care and accommodation.

The deportation of illegal foreign nationals will occur in phases, with individuals lacking travel documents facing deportation in the initial phase.

Pakistan's government has defended its actions, asserting that they align with international norms and principles and are in compliance with the country's sovereign domestic laws.