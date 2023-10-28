Taliban builds its own ‘Al-Aqsa mosque’ in Kabul in hopes of ‘liberating’ Jerusalem

A mosque resembling the ‘Dome of the Rock’ of Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque has been inaugurated in Kabul, reported Afghanistan’s local media.

The structure has been built at the instructions of the Taliban-run interior ministry, although the funds came from a Turkish organisation called IDDEF.

Taliban members said they hoped the $120,000 mosque would lead to the “liberation” of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The mosque represented the “boundless love of Muslims, especially Afghans, to Palestine and Al-Aqsa,” Taliban’s acting Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani said at the opening ceremony of the mosque.

The Taliban leader further added that supporting Muslims in the Hamas-Israel war was an "Islamic obligation."

He also condemned Israel and Jews for their “oppression and aggression” against Palestinians.

Significance of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Hamas-Israel conflict

Hamas justified its Oct 7 assault on Israel by dubbing it as retaliation to Israel’s “desecration” of the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

In fact, Hamas also named its terror campaign of launching 5,000 rockets into Israel as “Operation Al-Aqsa Deluge.”

Context

The Temple Mount is regarded as the holiest site in Judaism due to its historical connection to two biblical temples. On the other hand, the Al-Aqsa Mosque holds the status of being the third-holiest shrine in Islam.

This has made the area a significant point of contention in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Tensions have frequently escalated into major conflicts and episodes of violence after events at the site.

While Jews and non-Muslims are allowed to visit the area during specific hours, they are not permitted to pray there, maintaining a long-standing status quo arrangement.

In recent times, Jewish religious nationalists, including members of the governing coalition, have increasingly been visiting the Temple Mount and advocating for equal prayer rights for Jews at the site. This has provoked anger among Palestinians and Muslims worldwide.