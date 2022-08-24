Ex-Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa likely to return to the country in first week of September

Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa might return to the country by the first week of September. News agency Reuters reported citing two sources familiar with the matter. The sources told the news agency on Tuesday (August 23) that the return is dependent on arrangements to secure his safety.

Rajapaksa left the country last month in a military plane amid nationwide protests over the country's worst economic crisis. He landed in the neighbouring country, Maldives, and then spent weeks in Singapore before flying to Thailand. Ever since leaving the country, Rajapaksa has not made any comments or public appearances.

Recently, local media reported that Rajapaksa was expected to return to the island nation on August 24. But the arrival has apparently been delayed.

Reuters report mentioned that the delay occurred because talks are continuing between the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and the government over his security and other concerns.

As quoted by the news agency, one of the sources, who is a Sri Lankan government official, said: "He definitely wants to come back. But security is the main issue and intelligence has advised that he delay his return. He may return in two weeks or even before that if arrangements for his safety can be made."

While the second source said the high cost of his stay in Thailand was one of the reasons that he is seeking a return home as soon as possible.

The source said: "The bill has now run to several hundred million rupees as it includes the cost for a private jet, a presidential suite and round the clock security. The cost is becoming prohibitive."

Another source close to the Rajapaksa family said that the expenses of Rajapaksa’s stay in Thailand are largely being borne by some of his supporters.

Sagara Kariyawasam, who is SLPP general secretary, said the party had met President Ranil Wickremesinghe to talk about the arrangements for Rajapaksa's safe return.

Kariyawasam said, "We have made the request for his return to be facilitated as soon as possible.”

In the past few months, Sri Lanka suffered through because of food and fuel shortages, lengthy blackouts and galloping inflation. This was in he aftermath as the nation ran out of foreign currency to import vital goods.

In a dramatic turn of events on July 9, hundreds of thousands of people in Colombo stormed the presidential palace, demanding Rajapaksa take responsibility for shortages of medicines, food and fuel.

