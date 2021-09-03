Evacuation of Indian citizens priority in Afghanistan: MEA

The government on Thursday said that India was not aware of any details or nature of the government that could be formed in Afghanistan by the Taliban.

Addressing a briefing of the Ministry of External Affairs, spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the evacuation operation that has remained halted since the past few days would resume once the Kabul airport became operational.

“Currently Kabul airport is not operational. We will resume our operation to evacuate people from Kabul as soon the airport service will resume,” he said.

He further added that India's current priority is the safety of its people in Kabul.

India established its first formal contact with the Taliban on Tuesday when the Indian ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal met the head of Taliban's political office, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, in Doha at the Indian mission.

Talks were reportedly held on the safety of Indians, especially minorities, in the war-torn country. Mittal also urged the Taliban that Afghan soil should not be used for terrorist activities against India.