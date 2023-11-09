Don't blame Afghanistan for your failures, Taliban shoot back at Pakistan

In what can lead to greater war of words between Taliban regime in Afghanistan and the Government of Pakistan, Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Wednesday (November 8) that Pakistan should stop blaming Afghanistan for its own failures. Pakistan has in the past, provided active support to the Taliban and their terror activities but tensions are high now as Pakistan is attempting to expel hundreds of thousands of undocumented Afghans from the country. Pakistan has accused the Taliban regime of 'non-cooperation' in the matter and recent words from Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar have drawn a strong reaction from Taliban regime.

In a statement, Zabihullah Mujahid has claimed that Afghanistan 'does not allow anyone to use territory of Afghanistan against Pakistan' and that it wants 'peace in Pakistan' just as it wants peace in Afghanistan.

There have been numerous instances of terror groups taking benefit of terrorist havens inside Pakistan and the porous border between the two countries.

Mujahid has said further in his statement that Pakistan should solve 'internal problems' on its own and 'not blame Afghanistan for their failures'. Mujahid has alleged that 'insecurity has increased in Pakistan' after Taliban seized power following exit of the US-led coalition. Statement of the Spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate Regarding the Claims of the Prime Minister of Pakistan https://t.co/7WzRMl7wad pic.twitter.com/MwhTV3ZjqF — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) November 8, 2023 ×

Pakistan's strong words after years of supporting Taliban

The issue of Afghan migrants in Pakistan has been simmering for last few months.

"After non-cooperation by the Afghan interim government, Pakistan has decided to take matters into its own hands - and Pakistan's recent actions are neither unexpected or surprising," caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar has already said.

Many of the Afghan migrants have lived in Pakistan for decades, but Pakistani authorities are now conducting raids inside the country.

Caretaker PM Kakar has alleged that 15 suicide bombings in recent months were carried out by Afghans and that they have also clashed with Pakistani security forces.

In an unusually strongly worded statement, Kakar has said that there were terrorist havens inside Afghanistan and militants wre being facilitated there.

Pakistan, which is considered close ally of the Taliban has now even said that militant attacks in Pakistan have risen by 60 per cent since Taliban seized power in the year 2021. The caretaker PM has also claimed that suicide bombings have seen an increase of 500 per cent.