LIVE TV
ugc_banner

After backing Taliban for years, Pakistan now claims 60 pc rise in terror from Afghanistan

New DelhiEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Nov 08, 2023, 02:02 PM IST

A Reuters image showing the view of Chaman border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan alongside the image of then Pakistan ISI Chief Faiz Hameed in Kabul in September 2021 Photograph:(Agencies)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Pakistan has also demanded the Interim Afghan government to handover all those wanted by Pakistan in the cases related to terrorism.

When the Taliban took over Kabul's corridors of power in August 2021, seventeen of the thirty-three members of Mullah Hasan Akhund's cabinet were the UN-designated terrorists. But Pakistan, with whom Afghanistan shares a 2,640 km disputed border, was the first to send-in the members of its establishment to Kabul in a show of support to a militant regime it fostered and supported since American invasion of Afghanistan after 9/11 attacks. 

But Pakistan is now claiming that Afghan government is "doing nothing against terrorism emanating from Afghan soil", stating that it is the violation of the US-Taliban Doha agreement made American withdrawal from Afghanistan conditional on the basis of Taliban's assurance that Afghanistan "will not become a safe haven for terrorists". Pakistan's then intelligence chief Faiz Hameed at Kabul's Serena Hotel in September 2021

trending now

Hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees are being forced to leave Pakistan in implementation of Islamabad's order to remove undocumented people from within its borders, some living since the 1970s when the Soviets invaded Afghanistan.

Also watch | Pakistan refugee crisis: Bulldozer razes homes of Afghan refugees in Pakistan

×

Of about 4 million Afghans living in Pakistan, about 1.7 million people are in the crosshairs of this "repatriation" plan.

"Those Afghans who have voluntarily returned from Pakistan, their count stands at 252,000," Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul-Haq Kakar said in a press briefing on November 8.

'Terrorism' on rise after Taliban came to power: Pakistan PM

Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister claimed that since Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, "Pakistan saw a 60 per cent rise in terrorism". 

"Instability and security situation in the country is being caused by those Afghans living illegally in Pakistan," ul-Haq Kakar said, adding that Afghan Transit trade from various checkpoints will continue. 

Pakistan has also demanded the Interim Afghan government to handover all those wanted by Pakistan in terrorism.

Islamabad claimed that 15 Afghan nationals were involved in suicide attacks in Pakistan this year but did not provide any evidence to   back the claim. Many such claims by Pakistan appear contested. This is because a number of new armed groups have propped up during 2010s in the Af-Pak region, notably the Islamic State (Khorasan) and Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan (TJP). 

Furthermore, the number of targeted attacks on Pakistani troops in the restive province of Balochistan have seen a remarkable rise. 

"There was a misconception that we used to think Afghanistan as our fifth province. We are announcing it clearly that we have always considered it as an independent sovereign country," ul-Haq Kakar said. 

"The denial by them (the US) has no relevance. There is documented evidence that the American leftover is being sold on black market. Also, where did the weapons of Afghan military go?"

author

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read. Deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment, Mukul can be found cycling or running more than a few miles in New Delhi on less busy mornings, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from. He posts on X @mukuljrsharma

RELATED

Betting companies entered and flourished in Pakistan during former prime minister Imran Khan's tenure: Report

Trump claims he discussed Qassem Soleimani's death with Imran Khan, who was elated

Bangladesh garment workers protest seeking higher minimum wage