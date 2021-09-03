Disability-rights activists being targetted in Afghanistan, says report

After Taliban's power grab in Afghanistan there was apprehensions about social rights of women and other sections of the society. Though Taliban have apparently taken softer than before stance about women's rights, a media report says that disability rights activists are being increasingly targetted in the country

The Nation published a report describing the ordeal of disability rights activist identified as 'A', who is on the run because of Taliban.

Reports say that Taliban fighters have been to A's house asking about their whereabouts. Such visits have been made three times till now. A is moving from house to house to evade capture.

During the time when US troops maintained their presence the disability rights activists worked to empower such members of Afghan society. With United States' help, the activists even got involved in campaigns that sought to make buildings more accessible to the disabled.

In past, the Taliban have recruited disabled Afghans to be suicide bombers. With little or no facilities or means to live a basic life, many of them have chosen to lose their lives just to make a little money for their families.