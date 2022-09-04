Devastating floods in Pakistan claimed lives of nearly 1,300 people

Pakistan, a South Asian country, is facing difficulty in coping with the floods. Even as relief efforts continue, the devastating floods have claimed nearly 1,300 lives. The floods claimed the lives of 736, 459 animals.

The total number of fatalities reached 1,290 after 29 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said, Geo news reported.

During a press conference held, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal urged the international community to assist Pakistan and reassured the citizens that the government would leave no stone unturned to bring the country back to where it was. The first aid flight from France arrived on Saturday (September 3).

According to Shazia Mari, Federal Minister of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, nearly 723,919 families have received cash assistance of Rs 25,000 so far. Mari, taking it to Twitter, praised the government for its quick decision.

Government of Pakistan through the Benazir Income Support Programme has served 723,919 flood affected families by providing 25000 PKR per family since August 19th till today - 3rd September. A total of 18.25 billion PKR has been disbursed till date.

Thousands of homes and buildings have suffered partial damage or are completely damaged. Initial damage has been estimated at USD 10 billion, although surveys are still being carried out.

The disaster management chief said that the floods that inundated a third of the country, affecting over 33 million people, were preceded by numerous climate change instances, like four heatwaves, and various raging forest fires.

Presently, over 500,000 people are living in government and non-governmental relief camps due to internal displacement.

The relief effort in northwest Balochistan was done by a Pakistani military helicopter. The tents and supplies were being dropped on dry patches of land, and people were seen running there.

