Despite surrendering, Taliban executed scores of Afghan soldiers: Report

A new report released by the Human Rights Watch has alleged that scores of members of the Afghan security forces were executed by Taliban after surrendering to them.

From August 15 to October 31, the Taliban apprehended 47 members of the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF).

''The cases reflect a broader pattern of abuses reported in Khost, Paktiya, Paktika, and other provinces,'' as per the report.

The Human Rights Watch conducted 67 interviews to collect data and analyse the condition of Afghanistan after it was captured by the Taliban.

Also read | Humanitarian aid may be released to Afghanistan by the World Bank: Reports

They found out ''Summary killings and enforced disappearances took place despite the Taliban's announced amnesty for former government civilian and military officials and reassurances from the Taliban leadership that they would hold their forces accountable for violations of the amnesty order.''

''Many Afghans interviewed expressed fear that if they register with the Taliban to receive the amnesty letter, they might be identified or recognized and face violent retaliation. At the same time, the Taliban have also searched for and detained people who failed to register,'' said the Human Rights Watch.

Also read | Taliban razed Buddha statues, 'now charge tourists $5 to watch empty holes'

The report states that "Increasing evidence suggests that summary executions and disappearances, among other abuses, are being carried out by senior Taliban leadership at the district or provincial level."

39 million people living in Afghanistan face a cratering economy, a winter of food shortages, and growing poverty three months after the Taliban seized power as the last US troops withdrew from 20 years of war.

(With inputs from agencies)