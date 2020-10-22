Deport Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan: Islamabad requests London for third time

For a third time, Pakistan has requested the United Kingdom to deport former convicted PM Nawaz Sharif from London to serve his prison term, a media report claimed on Thursday.

A letter to deport Sharif was handed over personally to the British High Commissioner about three weeks ago, Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper reported.

Islamabad has asked the British authorities to consider cancelling the former PM's visit visa, which has issued to him to on medical grounds to live in London since November.

The letter has also mentioned the UK's immigration laws of 1974 under which any person who had been sentenced for over four years was supposed to be deported to his/her country of origin.

Shahzad Akbar, Adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Accountability and Interior said the previous letter was sent after the Islamabad High Court cancelled his bail last month.

Sharif had been granted bail and was allowed to travel to London in November last year after his health declined.

He was convicted in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case and sentenced to seven years in prison in December 2018. He has just served for eight weeks when he was granted bail on medical grounds.