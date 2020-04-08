COVID-19: Pak minorities face discrimination at the hands of authorities

At a time when the entire world is uniting to fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan minorities are not only reeling under the wrath of the lethal virus but have also been facing discrimination at the hands of Pakistani authorities.

The country`s Hindus and Christian minorities are not being given food supplies by authorities, saying they are meant for the Muslims.

The total number of Christians in Pakistan was estimated at four million in 2020, or 2 per cent of the population.

Meanwhile, Hindus in Pakistan form a four per cent of the country`s population.

The communities are subjected to rampant discrimination and are often denied basic human rights.

The government of several provinces issued an order to distribute ration through local NGOs and administration to daily wage workers and labourers amid lockdown imposed the stem the growth of coronavirus.

The distribution of food supplies was organised by local government in collaboration with the district government. Pakistan authorities have been discriminating and distributing ration selectively, excluding religious minorities residing in the region.

In one such incident, while distributing ration to needy people in Karachi`s Korangi area, inhabitant Christians were forced to recite "Kalma Tayyaba" as a pre-condition to get ration from the local administration.

Upon refusal, they were denied the required essentials."Kalma Tayyaba" is the basic tenet of Islam.

Reciting the holy verse is mandatory for Muslims and anyone embracing or converted to Islam, recites Kalma Tayyaba.

"They did not give us ration and said that you will get ration only after you will chant `La Ilaha Il-Allah Muhammadur Rasul Allah`. We told them that we will not chant. They denied us ration and asked us to leave," said a Christian woman.

Hindus and Christians were told that they were not eligible for having food supplies since it was only meant for Muslims.

(With inputs from ANI)

