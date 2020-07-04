COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rise to 225,283; fatalities stand at 4,619

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan have risen to 2,25,283 while the fatalities related to the deadly virus in the country stand at 4,619.

According to latest figures available on Dawn, 125,094 people have recovered. So far Sindh has reported 90,721 cases of coronavirus while 80,297 cases have been recorded in Punjab so far.

Also read: Imran Khan vows to finish CPEC corridor 'at any cost' amid rising domestic issues

Islamabad and the federal territories collectively reported 163 new cases and two deaths, the government`s Covid-19 portal said.Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had on Friday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and said he will carry on his duties from home.

"This afternoon, I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home. I have now tested positive for COVID-19. By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers," Qureshi said in a tweet.

According to a Dawn report several politicians, including members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have been diagnosed with the virus over the past few months as the infection continues to spread in Pakistan.