Chinese nationals living in Pak asked to inform police about their movement: Report

In the wake of a spate of attacks against the Chinese nationals living in Pakistan, officials in the capital Islamabad city have asked the foreign nationals to inform the police prior to their movement to ensure their safety, local media reports.

According to Dawn newspaper, this decision was taken during a meeting held to review the performance of the recently-established District Foreign Security Cell by Islamabad Police for the security of foreigners, especially Chinese nationals.

There are over 1,000 Chinese nationals living in the national capital engaged in over three dozen projects, companies and businesses, the Islamabad police officials were quoted as saying, adding that the Chinese attached with the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project were provided security cover by security forces and paramilitary troops.

It was decided in the meeting that either Station House Officers (SHOs) of police stations, security division or patrolling unit would provide security cover to over 1,000 Chinese nationals during their movement, the officials said.

The SHOs have been tasked with collecting their details.

CCTV cameras would be installed around the residences of the Chinese nationals as well as on the roads leading to their houses, the officials said.

The official added that DIG Operations was asked to visit the residential areas where the Chinese were living and prepare a security audit report to plug loopholes in the security.

Also read | How Pakistan, China's project turned Balochistan into land of disappeared

A desk is also being established at Safe City and Police Facilitation, they added.

There has been a spate of targeted attacks against the Chinese people in Pakistan for their involvement in the CPEC project.

Also read | From Pakistan's repression to Chinese discrimination: The untold story of Balochistan

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group based in Pakistan’s western Balochistan province, opposes Chinese investment in Pakistan, saying local people do not benefit.

Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, is home to a long-running violent insurgency. Baloch insurgent groups have previously carried out several attacks targeting the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE