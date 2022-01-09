Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaches Sri Lanka for two-day visit

On a two-day visit, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has arrived in Sri Lanka on Saturday. The leader will meet the top leadership of the country.

The occasion will also mark the 65th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Arriving from the Maldives, Wang will meet President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Foreign Minister G L Peiris, said Foreign Secretary Jayanath Colombage.

This visit comes as the relations between the two countries are under stress. The issue of contaminated organic fertiliser being provided to Sri Lanka by a Chinese company has been the bone of contention in last some months. This attempt can be seen as a damage control by the Chinese.

During the visit, new Chinese investment opportunities might get sealed by Sri Lanka, Colombage said.

Earlier, a Sri Lankan parliamentarian has shot off a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping to stop its economic invasion of the island nation.

In a 45-point letter to the Chinese president, Sri Lankan lawyer and Member of Parliament Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe said that most of the projects carried out with Chinese funds have been wasteful and large commissions have been paid to the corrupt politicians and officials to secure such projects.

