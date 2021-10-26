Chinese FM Wang Yi meets Taliban's acting Deputy PM Baradar in Doha

Taliban’s delegation led by First Deputy of Afghanistan's Prime Minister Mullah Baradar on Monday met Chinese delegation led by Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Doha, said Islamic Emirate spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

Both sides discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, and political and economic relations between Afghanistan and China. This was the first face-to-face talks since the Afghanistan takeover.

On Monday, during the meeting, Wang, who is also the State Councillor, said that Afghanistan is facing quadruple challenges, namely the humanitarian crisis, economic chaos, terrorist threats and governance difficulties. The leader added that overcoming these challenges requires more understanding and support from the international community, reported Xinhua news agency.

The Chinese foreign minister hoped that the Taliban will further demonstrate openness and tolerance, unite all ethnic groups and factions in Afghanistan to work together for peaceful reconstruction and effectively protect the rights and interests of women and children.

On the current situation in Afghanistan, Baradar briefed Wang. He said it is under control and improving. The leader said government decrees are being carried out effectively.

The Afghan leader added the interim government is working hard to meet the needs of the people. It will continue to learn from its historical experience to take the path of development in line with its conditions.

In Doha, Wang will also meet the Taliban's Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

(With inputs from agencies)