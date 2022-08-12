China's satellite tracking ship won't be arriving at Hambantota port: Report

According to reports, the Chinese satellite tracking ship Yuan Wang 5 will not be docking at Hambantota port as it won't be reaching on Thursday as scheduled.

Reports emanating from Sri Lanka said ships cannot enter the Hambantota port without permission. The development comes after India expressed concerns over the Chinese ships due to security concerns.

The Chinese vessel was due to arrive at Hambantota port on August 11 till August 17. The ship had reportedly set sail on July 14 from the Chinese port of Jiangyin. Reports claim Sri Lankan authorities urged Chinese officials to indefinitely delay the ship's entry into the port.

Reports say the high-tech space and satellite tracking ship built in 2007 can also launch intercontinental ballistic missiles. India's foreign ministry had said earlier that it was "monitoring" the situation after the Lankan government announced it had allowed the ship to enter Hambantota port. The Lankan government had said the Chinese vessel was due to refuel and replenish supplies at the port.

As Sri Lanka sought to defer the entry of the Chinese vessel, reports claimed it had reached near Hambantota, however, the ship changed directions later. There has been no announcement on whether the Chinese vessel will be allowed to enter Hambantota port. The Lankan government had granted approval for the ship to enter the port last month, however, earlier this week the government informed the Chinese embassy in Colombo to defer the ship's arrival.

