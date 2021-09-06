China should cooperate with us, many projects awaited, says Taliban's Zabihullah Mujahid

As the Taliban claimed it had captured Panjshir Valley, the militant group's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said there were no civilian casualties while "taking over Panjhsir".

"There was a shortage of food during the fighting," the Taliban spokesman said, adding, "but we will fix that now." The Taliban spokesman asserted that, "China should cooperate with us, there are so many projects awaited due to security concerns like roads and other infrastructure, they all will be implemented soon."

"The Taliban wants to negotiate this matter(Panjshir), the jihadi commanders were used in this to resolve the matters for negotiation and dialogue. When our delegation went there they did not get positive answers, so the Islamic Emirate sent their military," he added.

The National Resistance Front (NRF) said it will continue its struggle in Panjhsir even as the Taliban claimed it had complete control over the area although the Taliban spokesman claimed the "nest of terrorism in Panjshir is under complete Taliban control".

"If anyone causes problem or trouble in Afghanistan, Islamic Emirate will categorically deal against such forces," the Taliban spokesman warned.

"We will not allow anyone to congregate or get together and act against us," he said. Zabihullah said the country should be a place of "reconstruction" and "rebuilding".

"We want to repeat that people of Panjshir are just like any other place from Afghanistan and we will not discriminate against them," Zabihullah reiterated.

On restarting operation at Kabul airport, the Taliban spokesman said: "Domestic flights have already started and we are looking into when can we start international flights."

The spokesman added that the "reconstruction" of Kabul airport is ongoing while adding: "business and trade will start and be back to normal slowly."

The spokesman also claimed that the currency rate of the Afghani is stable even as it had taken a major hit in the past month as the Taliban took control of Kabul.

