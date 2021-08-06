Central Asian leaders meet as Taliban continues offensive in Afghanistan

As the Taliban continued its military offensive in Afghanistan, Russia along with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan conducted military exercises in the Khatlon region near the Afghan border.

Heavy fighting is underway between the Taliban and Afghan government forces in Herat near the Iran border including Kandahar and Lashkar Gah, capital of Helmand province.

Taliban's offensive intensified as President Joe Biden announced last month that the last US troops will pull out of Afghanistan by August 31 which is just weeks away.

Meanwhile, Central Asian leaders from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan gathered at Turkmenistan for talks as fighting continued on the ground.

Russia's drill along with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan in the Afghan border involving thousands of troops and artillery has led to a complicated situation as Moscow announced it would be deploying four strategic bombers.

According to reports, Russia has increased arms and military supplies to Uzbekistan and Tajikistan as the Taliban continues to gain territories in the country.

Afghan capital Kabul was hit by a blast on Wednesday reportedly targeted at the defence minister as the Taliban claimed responsibility as gunfire rang out in the city.

Afghan forces have combined with the US to conduct air raids on the Taliban as US Special forces were sent to Lashkar Gah amid heavy fighting.

According to the United Nations at least 40 civilians have been killed in Lashkar Gah in the last 24 hours.

(With inputs from Agencies)