British ex-marine survived Kabul attack with 200 animals

British former Royal Marine who runs an animal shelter in Kabul, Afghanistan, Paul 'Pen' Farthing, says that he was denied entry to the airport due to a change in paperwork rules.

Blaming Joe Biden, he said that he "went through hell" to reach the airport and was turned away as the US government had changed paperwork rules just two hours earlier.

He was caught up in the deadly explosions outside Kabul airport in which dozens of people were killed.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote that he and his whole team, along with the animals, were safely inside the airport perimeter when he was told that Biden had "changed policy" on who could leave.

The whole team & dogs/cats were safely 300m inside the airport perimeter. We were turned away as @JoeBiden @POTUS had changed paperwork rules just 2 hours earlier. Went through hell to get there & we were turned away into the chaos of those devastating explosions. #OperationArk — Pen Farthing (@PenFarthing) August 27, 2021 ×

He said they were "turned away into the chaos of those devastating explosions."

Pen Farthing had launched a widely-covered campaign earlier this month to evacuate his shelter's 200 animals, along with his staff and their families, out of Kabul.

He chartered a $500,000 plane to land at Kabul airport for the rescue operation which has been named as Operation Ark.

He was questioned as to why he was not escorted by the British government. To this he replied that the US controlled the Kabul airport internally, so their rules "trumped" the British paperwork he carried.

The US control the airport (internally) so it trumped the British paperwork we had. — Pen Farthing (@PenFarthing) August 27, 2021 ×

No ‘pets before people’ is a phrase that’ll come to haunt @BWallaceMP & other MPs who agreed with him. This flight would’ve also been evacuating qualified Afghan veterinary staff & their families fleeing from the Taliban. It was as much a humanitarian mission as any #NowzadRescue — Kina R-H (@KinaRestall) August 27, 2021 ×