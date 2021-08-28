British ex-marine survived Kabul attack with 200 animals

WION Web Team
NEW DELHI Published: Aug 28, 2021, 01:57 PM(IST)

Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Blaming Joe Biden, he said that he "went through hell" to reach the airport and was turned away as the US government had changed paperwork rules just two hours earlier

British former Royal Marine who runs an animal shelter in Kabul, Afghanistan, Paul 'Pen' Farthing, says that he was denied entry to the airport due to a change in paperwork rules. 

Blaming Joe Biden, he said that he "went through hell" to reach the airport and was turned away as the US government had changed paperwork rules just two hours earlier.

He was caught up in the deadly explosions outside Kabul airport in which dozens of people were killed.

Also read | COVID-19 virus origins: US intelligence community says it was 'not developed' as biological weapon

Taking to Twitter, he wrote that he and his whole team, along with the animals, were safely inside the airport perimeter when he was told that Biden had "changed policy" on who could leave. 

×

He said they were "turned away into the chaos of those devastating explosions."

Pen Farthing had launched a widely-covered campaign earlier this month to evacuate his shelter's 200 animals, along with his staff and their families, out of Kabul. 

He chartered a $500,000 plane to land at Kabul airport for the rescue operation which has been named as Operation Ark.

He was questioned as to why he was not escorted by the British government. To this he replied that the US controlled the Kabul airport internally, so their rules "trumped" the British paperwork he carried.

×
×
×

 

Read in App