BRICS non-member meeting: Pak blames 'one member' for blocking participation

Non-members of BRICS recently attended the virtual summit which was held on June 24, however, Pakistan was absent from the "High-level Dialogue on Global Development".

In response, Pakistan's Foreign Office said: "We have noted that this year a 'High-level Dialogue on Global Development' was held as a BRICS side event in which a number of developing/emerging economies were invited."

Also Read: US moving to establish an Asia-style NATO, says North Korea

"China being the host country engaged with Pakistan prior to the BRICS meetings, where decisions are taken after consultations with all BRICS members, including extending an invitation to non-members," it said.

"Regrettably, one member blocked Pakistan’s participation," it said without naming India.

Watch: 'Bare-Chested Horseman': G7 leaders mock President Putin

BRICS is a five-member group consisting of India, Russia, China, Brazil and South Africa.

Pakistan's foreign ministry spokesman Asim Iftikhar added that it hoped in future engagement of the organisation it would be included "in view the overall interests of the developing world and in a manner that is devoid of narrow geopolitical considerations".

Pakistan said it is the "current chair" of the G77+China and "part of a group of friends of the Global Development Initiative (GDI)."

Pakistan said relations with China remain "rock solid" and that the two countries are committed to "all-round cooperation to higher levels".

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION NEWS LIVE HERE