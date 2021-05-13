Bombings kill 11 Afghans on first day of ceasefire

Four separate bombings on the first day of Taliban-Afghan government ceasefire killed at least 11 civilians and wounded 13 others. The Taliban and the Afghanistan government have entered into a 3-day ceasefire to mark Eid al-Fitr.

Although there were no reports of direct fighting between Taliban insurgents and government forces as they observe the temporary ceasefire, roadside bombs continued to inflict casualties on civilians.

In Panjwai district, a roadside bomb struck a car killing five civilians including a woman and children said Jamal Naser Barekzai a spokesman for the provincial police.

Two children were killed and three adults were wounded in another incident in Maiwand district where a roadside bomb exploded beneath a taxi

In northern Kunduz province, a sticky bomb attached to a civilian car exploded, killing two civilians and wounding 10 more, said Enhamuddin Rahmani, a spokesman for the province`s police chief.

Two civilians were also killed by a roadside bomb in central Ghazni province, officials said.

The three-day ceasefire announced by the Taliban and heeded by the government comes at a time when violence has sharply escalated across Afghanistan following Washington`s announcement last month of plans to pull out all U.S. troops by Sept. 11.

Afghan security forces had mounted an operation to retake a Taliban-held district outside the capital Kabul in neighbouring Wardak province on Wednesday but it was halted to observe the ceasefire.

