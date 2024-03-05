Bolstered by Maldives-China pact, President Muizzu asks Indian officials to leave by May 10

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has reiterated his vow to expel Indian military personnel from the nation before the official deadline of May 10, adding that ‘not even those in civilian clothing’ would be allowed to stay.

Muizzu’s statement came as Male signed a "military assistance" deal with China on Tuesday (Mar 4) aimed at receiving help from the Chinese military. The Muizzu administration gave no details about the deal but said the agreement was "gratis", or without payment or charge.

The country’s defence ministry said in a statement on X that the deal was to foster "stronger bilateral ties".

May 10 deadline

Mohamed Muizzu, who came to power in September last year, subscribes to ‘India Out’ ideology that aims to uproot Indian influence in the country and steer the nation towards the Chinese sphere of influence.

After assuming the charge, the president declared that all Indian military personnel must leave the nation before May 10. India has currently some 89 military personnel stationed in the country who look after weapons and military systems gifted to the tiny nation by India.

Muizzu reiterated the vow this week after India sent a civilian team to Maldives to take charge of one of the three aviation platforms in the island nation.

"That these people [Indian military] are not departing, that they are returning after changing their uniforms into civilian clothing. We must not indulge such thoughts that instil doubts in our hearts and spread lies," the local media quoted the pro-China president as saying.

"There will be no Indian troops in the country come May 10. Not in uniform and not in civilian clothing. The Indian military will not be residing in this country in any form of clothing. I state this with confidence," he reportedly said while addressing a rally.

Agreement between India and Maldives

In early February, following a high-level meeting in Delhi on February 2 between the two parties, the Maldivian foreign ministry announced that India would withdraw its military personnel stationed at three aviation platforms in the Maldives by May 10, with the first phase of the process slated for completion by March 10.

As part of the agreement, India stipulated that a similar number of its civilians would be brought in to operate the aircraft, facilitating the troop removal.

India is concerned over China's expanding presence in the Indian Ocean and its influence in the Maldives, an archipelago comprising 1,192 tiny coral islands spanning approximately 800 kilometres (500 miles) across the equator, as well as in neighbouring Sri Lanka.

Last week, India disclosed plans to reinforce its naval forces on the "strategically important" Lakshadweep islands, situated about 130 kilometres (80 miles) north of the Maldives.

The Indian naval unit stationed on the island of Minicoy will enhance "operational surveillance" in the area, as per a statement by the Indian Navy.