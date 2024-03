Indian Navy is strengthening its presence near the Maldives. On March 6, the Indian Navy will be commissioning INS Jatayu, a new base in Lakshadweep, it will also be commissioning the first squadron of submarine-hunting MH-60R Seahawk helicopters- which will be based in Kochi. What does the Navy's growing presence in the Arabian Sea mean for India? What about the Maldives and China?