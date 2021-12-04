Blast rocks Afghanistan’s Kabul, no casualties reported

A blast took place in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday, according to local news media reports.

The eyewitness said that the blast occurred on Kabul's Fifth Taimani Street, Tolo News reported.

So far, no casualties have been reported and it is not clear how the blast took place.

Further details are awaited.

The latest explosion comes two weeks after the Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K) carried out two bomb blasts that left around dozen civilians dead and scores wounded in Kabul.

The first explosion was a car bomb blast that took place in Dasht-e Barchi, a heavily Shi’ite Muslim area of western Kabul.

A second explosion was also reported in the nearby Karte 3 area, local residents said.

The terror group has intensified bombings and other attacks since the Taliban seized power in mid-August.

For months, US military officials have been warning that ISIS-K and al-Qaida are regrouping and re-emerging in strife-torn Afghanistan.

ISIS-K, which has been mostly antagonistic toward the Taliban, recently denounced the militant group's takeover of Afghanistan, saying that the group’s version of Islamic rule was insufficiently hard line.

According to a report from the Washington-based think tank, Center for Strategic and International Studies, ISIS-K “disregards international borders and envisions its territory transcending nation-states like Afghanistan and Pakistan.”

The Islamic State announced its expansion to the Khorasan region in 2015, which historically encompasses parts of modern-day Iran, Central Asia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

