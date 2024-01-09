Bangladesh election 2024: How did US and other nations react to poll results?

With Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her party- the Awami League won a fifth term in power in the Jan 7 general election, the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), and other nations have reacted to the poll results. On Monday, the US State Department said that the election was not free and fair. The Awami League won 222 seats of 299 contested. The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) led by former prime minister Khaleda Zia and its allies boycotted the election, and voter turnout was a low 41.8%.

Bangladesh saw violent protests for months ahead of the election with over 20,000 BNP supporters arrested since late Oct last year.

What did US and UK say?

"The United States remains concerned by the arrests of thousands of political opposition members and by reports of irregularities on election day," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

"The United States shares the view with other observers that these elections were not free or fair and we regret that not all parties participated," Miller added and urged Dhaka to credibly investigate reports of violence and hold those responsible accountable.

Echoing similar concerns, the UK said that democratic standards were not met consistently in the lead-up to the election. “Democratic elections depend on credible, open, and fair competition. Respect for human rights, rule of law, and due process are essential elements of the democratic process. These standards were not consistently met during the election period," the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said.

The office added London was also concerned about the significant number of arrests of opposition party members before polling day.

The United Nations (UN), meanwhile, condemned the violence and repression in Bangladesh and urged the country to strengthen democracy. "I implore the government to take the necessary steps to ensure that the human rights of all Bangladeshis are fully taken into account, and to strengthen the underpinnings of a truly inclusive democracy," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said.

China, India and Russia congratulate Hasina on poll result

Three countries- China, India, and Russia congratulated Prime Minister Hasina and the Awami League on Sunday's election result.

"China congratulates Bangladesh on successfully holding its national election as scheduled and congratulates the Awami League on winning the election," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular briefing on Tuesday.

China "firmly supports Bangladesh in advancing all post-election political agenda items in accordance with the law", Mao said, adding Beijing was willing to work with Dhaka "to further carry forward our traditional friendship on the basis of mutual respect, equality, common benefit, and non-interference in each other's internal affairs." Spoke to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and congratulated her on her victory for a historic fourth consecutive term in the Parliamentary elections. I also congratulate the people of Bangladesh for the successful conduct of elections. We are committed to further strengthen our… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2024 × In a post on X, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Spoke to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and congratulated her on her victory for a historic fourth consecutive term in the parliamentary elections...we are committed to further strengthen our enduring and people-centric partnership with Bangladesh."