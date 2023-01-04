At least two Pak CTD officials killed in Khanewal; interior minister expresses concern, urges for report 

At least two Pakistani Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials were killed at a local hotel in Khanewal, a senior official claimed.

Police officials claimed that the attackers were in the parking lot on a motorcycle, where they attacked the CTD officials. The officials sharing details said that the attackers killed Director CTD Naveed Sial and Inspector Nasir Abbas, while another inspector escaped unhurt, Geo News reported.

Watch | Pakistan: Two counter-terror officials killed, Interior Minister expresses concern

Pakistan's south Punjab Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Sahabzada Shahzad Sultan, in a statement described the attack as an act of "terror."

Noticing the attack, Pakistan's Interior Minster Rana Sanaullah expressed his grief and said "the incident is lamentable." Expressing his concerns over the security situation in Punjab, he said that it's a matter of concern and the provisional government should take steps to avoid such kind of incidents in future.

He has asked Punjab's inspector general of police and the province's chief secretary to submit a report on this.

The South Asian country has lately witnessed a lot of terror attacks, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan; these attacks heightened after the terror group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire in Islamabad.

Amid a rise in the terrorist strikes by the banned outfit TTP and cross-border terrorism at the Pak-Afghan border, Pakistan's National Security Committee (NSC) pledged to show "zero tolerance for terrorism."

The pledge comes as a peace agreement between the TTP and NSC was revoked. Recently, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif alleged that despite the 'peace agreement' Afghanistan's soil was being used to attack Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies)