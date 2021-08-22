At least seven Afghans killed in chaos near Kabul airport amid evacuation

UK's defence ministry said that at least seven people were killed in the chaos near Kabul airport.

Boris Johnson government's announcement comes even as reports said Taliban rulers had imposed some order around the chaotic Kabul airport on Sunday.

Watch:

Thousands have gathered around Kabul airport a week after the militant group captured the capital. US, Australia and the UK have evacuated hundreds of officials and diplomats from the city.

"Our sincere thoughts are with the families of the seven Afghan civilians who have sadly died in crowds in Kabul," the UK defence ministry said in a statement.

Australia airlifted 300 people in four flights on Saturday night which included Australians, Afghan visa holders, New Zealanders, US and British citizens.

US and Germany had issued advisories to their citizens to avoid travelling to Kabul airport due to mass gatherings of Afghans desperate to board flights out of the country.

Reports say Afghans have tried to push up against concrete blast walls of the airport to enter the area even as 5,800 US troops remain at the airport.

The United States has evacuated 17,000 people, including 2,500 Americans from Kabul in the past week with 3,800 people put on US flights in the last 24 hours.

(With inputs from Agencies)