At least 30 dead, more than 50 injured Pakistan mosque blast

At least 30 people were killed and more than 50 wounded in a huge blast at a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, a hospital official said on Friday (March 4).

"We have declared an emergency at the hospitals," said Muhammad Asim Khan, a spokesman for Peshawar's Lady Reading Hospital, confirming the death toll.

News agencies reported that the casualties occurred during Friday prayers at a mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar in the Kocha Risaldar area of Peshawa.

Senior police official Ijaz Khan confirmed that it was a suicide bombing. He told Reuters that two armed men arrived near the mosque on a motorcycle and were stopped for a search by police on duty outside.

"They opened fire on the police...and entered the mosque," he said.

"I saw a man firing at two policemen before he entered the mosque. Seconds later I heard a big bang," said Zahid Khan, a resident told AFP.

The explosion blew out the windows of nearby buildings, and frantic rescuers were seen ferrying the dead and wounded from the scene.

The death toll is expected to rise substantially as many of the injured are in critical condition.

As quoted by the media outlet, Pakistan's Prime Minister condemned the deadly attack and ordered efforts to provide immediate medical aid for the wounded.