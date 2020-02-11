At least 16 dead after Rohingya boat capsizes in Bay of Bengal

At least 16 people were killed on Tuesday after an overcrowded boat carrying over 100 Rohingya refugees capsized in the Bay of Bengal.

According to reports, the boat was carrying around 125 Rohingya refugees from Bangladeshi camps and was heading towards Malaysia.

In November, Bangladesh’s coast guard rescued 122 Rohingya Muslim refugees from the Bay of Bengal when a vessel they had boarded to travel to Malaysia started sinking because of a mechanical problem.

Malaysia is home to more than 100,000 Rohingya refugees, the second-largest number in the world after Bangladesh.

Traffickers usually lure refugees by promising a better life overseas. Many past attempts to travel illegally by boats were thwarted by coast guards.

In 2017, a crackdown by Myanmar’s military drove more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh. Buddhist-majority Myanmar has denied UN accusations that its military waged a campaign against Rohingya with "genocidal intent".

