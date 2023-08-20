At least 11 labourers killed in deadly van bomb blast in Pakistan's North Waziristan

In a tragic incident, an explosive device detonated in the Gulmir Kot area of North Waziristan, Pakistan, resulting in the killing of 11 individuals. Two individuals were also injured as a result of the bomb blast. The explosion occurred inside a van, media reports said citing a statement by a police spokesperson. North Waziristan is an area that is already grappling with security challenges. More details are expected to emerge as authorities investigate the matter. Media reports quoting Deputy Commissioner Rehan Gul Khattak said that this incident was perpetuated by terrorists. They targeted the vehicle which was carrying the eleven laborers.

"They were working at an army post that is under construction ... an IED exploded under a vehicle carrying the labourers," Khattak said as per reports. There is no group that has taken responsibility for tragic incident.

The victims who succumbed to the blast were from Makin and Wana tehsils in South Waziristan, reports said.

This comes after a major suicide blast in Bajaur, where a devastating attack claimed several lives and caused severe injuries. At least 63 people including 23 children were killed. Moreover, more than 200 people sustained injuries. The Islamic State group took responsibility for the Bajaur attack, media reports said.

Suicide attack on election rally

During this attack, a suicide bomber targeted an assembly of approximately 400 members of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) party. The explosion occurred near the platform where attendees were gathered for speeches. The attack resulted in a substantial loss of life, including innocent children.

Rising incidents in Pakistan

Pakistan has witnessed an upsurge in terror activities, particularly in areas like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

This escalation follows the termination of the ceasefire between the Pakistani government and the outlawed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (TTP) in November last year.

The nation experienced a significant increase in suicide attacks during the first seven months of 2023. According to a think tank report cited by Pakistan-based Dawn, these attacks claimed the lives of around 200 individuals and left over 450 others injured.