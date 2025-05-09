Asim Munir, Pakistan Army Chief, has become a controversial figure ever since his inflammatory speech that came right before the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Addressing the Convention for Overseas Pakistanis, Munir referred to Kashmir as Pakistan’s “jugular vein” and reiterated the "two-nation theory."

Advertisment

“Our stance is absolutely clear, it was our jugular vein, it will be our jugular vein. We will not forget it. We will not leave our Kashmiri brothers in their heroic struggle," Munir said.

His speech was widely linked to the Pahalgam attack in which 26 people, mostly Indian tourists, were killed. Eyewitnesses told the media that they profiled the victims on the basis of their religion.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also mentioned Munir's speech while addressing the media, suggesting that his words acted as a catalyst for the horrific attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisment

Munir and the Pahalgam Terror Attack

Munir also warned India of a “swift response” if it acted against Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. He was also the head of Pakistan’s ISI during the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

Also Read: 'Stop digging': Ex-Pentagon official warns Asim Munir after India crushes Pakistan’s airstrike attempt

Advertisment

Asim Munir has critics inside the country. Former Pakistani army officer Major Adil Raja claimed that Munir harboured political ambitions and publicly accused him of orchestrating the Pahalgam attack to that end. He compared him to former military ruler Zia-ul-Haq.

Munir has not been a popular figure within the Pakistan Army. He is said to have forced retirements on some senior officers. Other officers have also led calls for Munir's resignation.

Asim Munir and Imran Khan

Munir was widely criticised for his actions in 2023 during the political tensions in Pakistan involving former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The riots on May 9 led to several civilians being arrested. Munir was slammed for pushing the trials of civilians in military courts under the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act. Human rights groups condemned the decision. Pakistan’s Supreme Court later deemed the trials unconstitutional.

In April 2024, Imran Khan said there was a conspiracy to assassinate him in jail, and alluded that "his fate was in the hands of Gen. Asim Munir".

"Let it be known that if anything happens to me or my wife, it'll be him who will be responsible."

In an article, Khan accused the military establishment, led by Munir, of employing various tactics to diminish his party's influence.