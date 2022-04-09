As Pak’s Parliament decides PM’s future, army conducts ballistic missile Shaheen-III test successfully

Amid the constitution crisis in the country, Pakistan's Army has conducted a test of the surface-to-surface medium-range ballistic missile Shaheen-III on Saturday.

The test of the missile, which can strike targets up to 2,750 kilometres, was successful. In this range, it can hit a number of Indian cities.

This comes as all eyes of Pakistan are on the Parliament, where Prime Minister Imran Khan may face ouster after no-confidence vote is held.

Also Read: No vote yet: Pak National Assembly session gets adjourned again

In a statement, the military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations, said, "The test flight was aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system."

The Pakistan government agencies claim this missile is capable of reaching the farthest point in India like northeast or Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Dawn newspaper reported.

This missile is solid-fuelled. It is also equipped with the Post-Separation Altitude Correction (PSAC) system.

Watch: Heated debate in Pakistan's parliament amid the ongoing political crisis

The solid fuel is helpful in rapid response capabilities, while the PSAC feature enables it to adjust the warhead trajectory for greater accuracy and evading anti-ballistic missile defence systems, the report said.

In March 2015, the missile was tested for the first time.

(With inputs from agencies)